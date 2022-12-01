FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.

These photos provided by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office show the drugs (left) and five guns (right) that deputies say were seized during a search Thursday, Dec. 1.

Deputies say a search at a residence on Brussels Court in Fayetteville turned up roughly 24 grams of cocaine along with the guns and the doses of ecstasy or MDMA.

He is charged with: