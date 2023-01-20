K-9 Colt along with her handler after tracking a suspect in late 2020. Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff`s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County busted a driver who had meth and fentanyl in his car — and more drugs were found later in his home, officials said.

The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Carson and Sante Fe drives in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 and the handler came to the scene to assist with the traffic stop, deputies said.

“K-9 Colt gave a positive alert for narcotics,” officials said in a news release.

Inside the Dodge, deputies found 57.21 grams of methamphetamine and 4.81 grams of fentanyl, the news release said.

K-9 Colt in a photo from Dec. 2020. Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff`s Office

Soon after the traffic stop — using a search warrant — deputies then checked an apartment and homes of the driver, Kenneth Jerome McMillian Jr., deputies said.

During the searches, deputies seized 256.86 grams of methamphetamine, 108.73 grams of fentanyl, and 141.85 grams of marijuana, according to officials.

McMillian, 32, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, and two counts of trafficking fentanyl, the news release said.

McMillian was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was later released on a $125,000 secured bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the case.