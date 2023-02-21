FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man’s marijuana ring was busted Monday after search warrants resulted in a sex offender violation and drug charges in Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant in the 700 block of Glenwood Drive in Fayetteville and arrested a sex offender who failed to report his new address.

In doing so, the sheriff’s office said it found “numerous individually packaged containers of Marijuana [and] seized a 7.62 caliber rifle.”

The sex offender, 30-year-old Kristian Richard Pfeffer, was arrested and charged with:

Fail to report new address-sex offender and sex offender residence violation;

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana;

Manufacture marijuana;

Maintaining a dwelling (for possession with intent to sell);

Felony conspiracy; and

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Pfeffer is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was booked on a $65,000 secured bond, that was upped after his first court appearance. He now has a $250,000 secured bond with GPS monitoring, the sheriff’s office said.

Additionally, on Tuesday, a woman also living at the residence with Pfeffer turned herself in and was also dealt a number of charges.

Kimberly Ann Bunnell, 40, was charged with:

Fail to report sex offender non-compliance;

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana;

Manufacture marijuana;

Maintaining a dwelling (for possession with intent to sell);

Felony conspiracy; and

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

She is being held on a $20,000 unsecured bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center and has her first court appearance on Wednesday.