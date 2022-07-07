FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office seized guns, drugs and cash during the search of a Fayetteville home.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant at 7202 Shelby Circle. During that search, the CCSO said they found 31.58 grams of cocaine, a .40 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia and more than $7,000 in cash.

Kinston Decarlos Glover, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon, traffic by possession in cocaine, traffic by manufacturing cocaine and maintaining a dwelling. He taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $400,000 secure bond.

Glover has his first appearance at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Thursday.