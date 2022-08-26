FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Friday released more information about a shooting at a popular mall the previous evening.

Jahrehl Mallory, 21, and Nyhgil Kirk, 24, were apprehended as suspects in the Cross Creek Mall shooting in Fayetteville, police said.

Fayetteville police were on the scene within minutes following the shooting.

“The call came in at 7:02 p.m. Officers were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. Officers arrived at 7:05 p.m. on scene,” said Sgt. Alpha Caldwell, public information officer for Fayetteville police.

At 7:10 p.m. officers arrested the two suspects driving away from the scene in the shopping center parking lot, police said.

“When they arrived on scene, witnesses that were there were able to provide a description of the vehicle the suspects were fleeing the scene from,” Caldwell said. Police added the car involved was a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Investigators say the target was a 22-year-old man walking outside from the mall’s food court. CBS 17 was told one of the suspects approached the victim, while another suspect hid behind parked cars.

“The victim attempted to evade the suspect that was approaching him on foot when both suspects began shooting at the victim,” police said in a news release.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and five counts of property damage.

Malloy and Kirk are being held under $1 million secured bonds at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

CBS 17 reached out to Cross Creek Mall management to see if there have been any changes to security protocols following the shooting and as of news time, we have not heard back.