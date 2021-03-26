Duo are ‘persons of interest’ in homicide earlier this month, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking for two people who they are calling “persons of interest” in a homicide case from earlier this month.

Photos were released Friday of Marlon Servance, 49, and Regina Brown, 46, who police said “are believed to have pertinent information” about a man found dead two weeks ago.

Mario Boone, 40, who had suffered gunshot wounds, was found dead in a secluded wooded area on March 12, Fayetteville police said.

Boone was found at 7:40 a.m. in the area of Vogel Drive and Milan Road.

According to police, workers from Waste Management found Boone lying in a secluded wooded area off the roadway. The man had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fayetteville police said there were no charges against Servance and Brown, but “it is important that they speak to the detective” who is investigating the case, according to a news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).