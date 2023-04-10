FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities said Monday they are looking for two suspects who broke into several cars at a park last week.

The incidents were reported Thursday morning at the parking area of Carvers Creek State Park at 995 McCloskey Road, north of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects arrived in a black Hyundai Elantra and then broke into several cars, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office on Monday afternoon released photos of the suspects as they were getting out of the Hyundai.

Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said anyone who knows the men or recognizes their car should contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Detective S. Marble at (910) 677-5472 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).