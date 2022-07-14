FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they arrested two people — including a felon — Thursday on drug and child abuse charges after a tip to Crimestoppers about suspicious activity at a home.

During the arrests of a man and woman, police said in a news release they seized a handgun, 48.5 pounds of Marijuana, $5,932 in cash and “various drug paraphernalia.”

Police released a photo of the seized drugs after “a concerned citizen submitted a CrimeStoppers tip.”

Casion Dontrice Murphy, 28, and Tateamma Jurnasia Cartrette, 23, both of Fayetteville were charged with trafficking in marijuana, conspiracy to traffic in marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling, police said.

They were also each charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, police said.

Drugs found during the arrest. Photo from Fayetteville police

Tateamma Jurnasia Cartrette Photo from Fayetteville police

Drugs found during the arrest. Photo from Fayetteville police

Casion Dontrice Murphy Photo from Fayetteville police Photo from Fayetteville police

Cartrette was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The anonymous tipster will be eligible for a cash reward from Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers,” the news release said.

Crimestoppers reminds citizens they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477) if they have information regarding criminal activity.