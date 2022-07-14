FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they arrested two people — including a felon — Thursday on drug and child abuse charges after a tip to Crimestoppers about suspicious activity at a home.
During the arrests of a man and woman, police said in a news release they seized a handgun, 48.5 pounds of Marijuana, $5,932 in cash and “various drug paraphernalia.”
Police released a photo of the seized drugs after “a concerned citizen submitted a CrimeStoppers tip.”
Casion Dontrice Murphy, 28, and Tateamma Jurnasia Cartrette, 23, both of Fayetteville were charged with trafficking in marijuana, conspiracy to traffic in marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling, police said.
They were also each charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, police said.
Cartrette was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“The anonymous tipster will be eligible for a cash reward from Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers,” the news release said.
Crimestoppers reminds citizens they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477) if they have information regarding criminal activity.