Jassaun “Juggs” Melvin, 22, and April Nicole Hair, 29, both of Fayetteville. Photos from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County officials say two people might have information about a missing woman who was found dead in a homicide last month.

Ashlee Chambers, 35, who was last seen in Fayetteville on Jan. 19, was found dead on Feb. 3 along the 6900 block of River Road near Wade, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, deputies say they are trying to find Jassaun “Juggs” Melvin, 22, and April Nicole Hair, 29, both of Fayetteville.

“Melvin and Hair may have vital information about the death of Ashlee Chambers,” deputies said in a Tuesday news release.

Officials said the duo are “wanted for questioning.”

The death of Chambers is still under investigation by members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.