HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted in the April murder of an 18-year-old girl, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Victoria Faith Jefferson of Tar Heel was killed in a shooting just before midnight on April 17 in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive just south of Hope Mills, deputies said in a news release.

Another person was injured in the same shooting, according to deputies.

Eight days after the murder, deputies said they wanted to question Jocephus Jones III, 21, of Fayetteville and Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, 22, of Hope Mills.

Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw (left) and Jocephus Jones III (right) in photos from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Friday, officials said the men were wanted for murder in the case.

Jones is sought on a first-degree murder charge, deputies said.

Blandshaw is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the news release said.