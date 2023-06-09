FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Before boarding Air Force One to Camp David for the weekend, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met privately with military families at Fort Liberty.

Their visit comes just one week after the United States Army installation changed its name from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

While at Fort Liberty, the president signed a new executive order to support military and veteran spouses, caregivers, and survivors and increase economic opportunities for military-connected families.

“It is inheritably difficult being in the army and having a family,” U.S. Army Lt. Nicholas Ges said.

Ges knows that struggle firsthand. The Fort Liberty soldier’s fiancé lives in another state. It’s not because she doesn’t want to come to North Carolina, it’s because she struggles to find work.

“Finally, she applied two weeks ago, got a job, hopefully get married soon and make it all official,” Ges said.

This executive order is supposed to target that issue by urging federal employers to hire and retain more military families. Also, making it less challenging for military spouses to move with jobs that require state certifications.

Finding accessible and affordable childcare has been a challenge for a lot of families at Fort Liberty.

“Always trying to figure out childcare,” U.S. Army Major Kiona Zappe said.

“It’s tough,” Ges said.

Under this new order, military families will have the option to receive a pre-tax benefit for daycare, pre-school, and summer camps. It will also expand home-base-childcare on installations.

“It’s great that new families are going to have that support,” Specialist Noah Brent, U.S. Army said.

To read the executive order in its entirety, click here.