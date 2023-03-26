FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a road is closed after a traffic incident early Sunday morning, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

At about 4:52 a.m., officers alerted the community that Skibo Road was closed from Louise Street to Raeford Road.

They said it was because of a traffic incident, and did not provide further information.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

At 6:44 a.m., officers shared that the road had reopened.

CBS 17 has reached out to Fayetteville police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.