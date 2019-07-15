Eastover town manager dies in motorcycle accident

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County town’s manager died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, town officials confirmed to CBS 17.

C. Kim Nazarchyk became Eastover’s town manager in December 2009. The motorcycle accident happened on U.S. 13 around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

“We were very fortunate to have Kim as our town manager,” Mayor Charles McLaurin said in a press release. “Not only was he highly qualified, he lived here and was fully invested in our town and community. Under his leadership, our budget is one of the best for a small town our size.”

Mayor Pro Tem Cheryl Hudson lauded Nazarchyk’s performance as town manager.

“Kim always had the community’s interest at heart. This wasn’t just a job. It was almost like a calling, and we are going to miss him,” Hudson said in the release.

Nazarchyk was 69 years old.

