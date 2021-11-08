Elderly man dies after he’s hit by car in Fayetteville over the weekend, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An elderly man who was hit by a car Saturday morning in Fayetteville died, police said Monday.

Police said 72-year-old Jerry T. McDonald was hit by a 2000 Mercury Sedan near the intersection of Ramsey Street and Facility Drive just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Martha T. Lockley, 76, was the driver of the Mercury sedan, police said.

The crash closed outbound lanes of Ramsey Street as officers investigated on Saturday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at 919-818-1872 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.