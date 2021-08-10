Elderly man killed in mobile home fire in Cumberland County

Scene of an Aug. 10, 2021 deadly mobile home fire outside of Fayetteville. (Colton West/CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An elderly man died in a mobile home fire Tuesday in Cumberland County, officials said.

Around 3:10 p.m., crews with the Cumberland Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of Elcar Drive, which is just southwest of Fayetteville. When crews arrived at the scene, they didn’t see any smoke or flames coming from the mobile home, Fire Chief Steven Parrish said.

However, a Cumberland County deputy was overwhelmed by smoke when he tried entering the home.

When crews did get inside, they found the elderly man dead, Parrish said.

Most damage to the mobile home was in the living room areas. Other areas sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.