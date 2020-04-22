Elderly woman dragged across parking lot by a thief, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 84-year-old woman was dragged across a Walmart parking lot by as a thief stole her purse, Fayetteville police say.

Katherine Coffey is bruised and sore all over after what happened in the Walmart parking lot on Skibo Road Monday afternoon.

“With her age it could have been a lot worse,” said Fayetteville Police Officer Jeremy Strickland.

Police say the suspect, Milca Willis, pulled up beside Katherine as she was walking and snatched her purse.

“When she did I grabbed the handle and I was pulling with all of my might,” Coffey said.

The suspect started driving off, with Katherine still hanging on to her purse.

“She saw I wasn’t going to let go, she started rolling her car and I was still holding and she was rolling,” Coffey said.

Police say the victim was dragged about 20 feet.

The suspect got away with the purse, leaving the victim lying on the ground crying out for help.

“She shouldn’t be living that way,” Coffey said.

Willis was arrested soon after the crime.

Police say she was also arrested last October for reaching into a drive-thru window and stealing $40.

Katherine said she forgives the woman.

“I don’t want her to suffer any more than she has,” Coffey said. “I depend on God, He will get me through all this.”

Katherine is hoping her purse can be recovered.

In the meantime, the suspect remains in jail facing theft charges.

More headlines from CBS17.com: