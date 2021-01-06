Elderly woman robbed of purse in her driveway, Fayetteville officers looking for man in connection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a 30-year-old man who officers believe has information connected to the robbery of an elderly woman.

Joshua Glenn Stephens

On Dec. 18, 2020, just before 7 p.m., a 70-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle in her driveway on Durwood Drive when she was approached by a suspect, police said.

That suspect snatched her purse and ran from the scene.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville police said they were searching for Joshua Glenn Stephens, 30, of Stedman, in connection with the robbery.

Detectives have attempted to find Stephens to interview him about the robbery.

Police said Stephens has been spotted along the Rosehill Road corridor.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Joshua Glenn Stephens is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.