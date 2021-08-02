Emergency Rental Assistance Program launching for Cumberland County residents

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville and Cumberland County were awarded American Rescue Plan funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury to launch the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available for Cumberland County Residents experiencing economic hardships.

The program provides aid to households that are unable to pay current or upcoming rent or utilities due to economic constraints due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to qualify:

Resident of the City of Fayetteville or Cumberland County, North Carolina;

One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic;

One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Household income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. Please note that households with an income at or below 50% will be prioritized during the first 30 days of the program to ensure funding is made available to our most vulnerable populations. Households not in this priority group are still encouraged to apply at this time and should be aware of potential delays in application review and processing.

Landlords may begin an application and invite tenants to request assistance for rental arrears.

To register or for more information, click here or call 1-888-495-7710.