Estranged husband of missing Hope Mills woman charged in razor attack

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The estranged husband of a Hope Mills woman missing since November has been charged with attempted murder in a razor attack, the sheriff’s office said.

Tabitha Goins

Anthony Goins was arrested Wednesday in connection with the attack that occurred Tuesday.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Goin is the estranged husband of Tabitha Goins – who was reported missing November 25.

She was last seen November 21 walking along Highway 87 near Hope Mills.

Tabitha Goins’ father said Anthony Goins cut the man his daughter was living with when she disappeared.

Previous coverage | Deputies execute search warrant in case of missing Hope Mills woman

Tabitha Goins stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, black leggings, multicolored socks and gray and orange Nike Air Max Tennis Shoes.

Anthony Goins received a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that if anyone has information on Goins’ location, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Detective Morrow at 910-677-5495 or Crimestoppers (910) 483-8477.

More headlines from CBS17.com: