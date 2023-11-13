FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Evacuations are underway due to an active gas leak in western Fayetteville on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m. Monday, units with the Stoney Point Fire Department and Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the area of Stoney Point Road near Amour Drive.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, Stoney Point Road is closed at Grimes Road and Barefoot Road.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville fire officials said the gas leak was still active.

The exact address provided by the Fayetteville Fire Department for the gas leak was 7969 Stoney Point Road.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes and stay clear of the area.

No other details were provided by Fayetteville officials.