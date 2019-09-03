Events, school canceled as Cumberland County prepares for Dorian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — We are seeing more closings and precautions in Cumberland County as Dorian inches closer.

“We need to all be prepared for those worsening conditions ahead of time,” Emergency Services Director Gene Booth said.

People working in the Emergency Operations Center are having daily meetings with schools, county managers and first responders to figure out the best use of resources and if any additional state help will be needed.

Booth says people in Fayetteville learned from both Florence and Matthew.

“They really did better with Florence than they did Matthew,” Booth said. “We went from 2,500 water rescues to about 130 with Florence.”

To prepare around Fayetteville, city employees like Stella Sellers are clearing debris from storm drains.

“Especially when you’re in low areas where you know it’s going to flood, you definitely need to clean the drain,” Sellers said.

A Dollar General store on Cedar Creek Road was boarded up Tuesday to prepare for Dorian.

Larry Heath was there “buying water just in case the storm hits.”

Booth says the biggest mistake people can make is not being prepared for the worst.

“Have a plan for your whole family and have a way to communicate with your family outside of the area so they’ll know that you’re safe.”

Fort Bragg officials emailed this statement about FEMA staging supplies at Simmons Army Airfield:

“Fort Bragg and FEMA have a long history of working together during times of emergency. There is a strong understanding of what FEMA requires and the level of support the installation can provide. Using Fort Bragg as a staging area allows for quick and easy access to major roads and interstates, as well as, provides a large, secure location that is capable of supporting heavy loads for an extended period of time.”

The Salvation Army Inclement Weather Shelter will be open Wednesday at the Pathway of Hope Shelter at 245 Alexander Street in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville State University will cancel classes starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. until Monday.

Also, the Cumberland County Fair will be closed Thursday.

Matt McDonagh owns Big Rock Amusements. He says if needed, they can tear everything down in four hours.

“We’re going to lose a couple, maybe a day or two of business,” McDonagh said. “If high winds come, we’ll be safe and nothing will blow over.”

