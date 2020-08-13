‘Everywhere was a mess,’ says store owner after man killed at Fayetteville gas station

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Video shows customers ducking for cover during a deadly shooting at a Fayetteville gas station Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Family Fare BP on Gillespie Street.

Surveillance video shows the victim, Apondrea Marshall, standing in line to pay for gas.

Moments after he walks out, shots are fired and he was shot and killed near the gas pump.

“Just when he stepped out and got to pump seven and started pumping the gas, they started shooting from the road,” said store owner David Wogbedi. “They just started shooting everywhere.”

Surveillance video from inside shows customers ducking for cover as bullets come flying in the store, shattering windows.

“When I got here the police were all over the place,” Wogbedi said.“Four bullet holes on pumps seven and eight and two on pump six and then there are several of them on my wall here.”

Despite the number of bullet holes and several vehicles getting hit, police say no one else was injured.

They are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.