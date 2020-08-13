‘Everywhere was a mess,’ says store owner after man killed at Fayetteville gas station

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Video shows customers ducking for cover during a deadly shooting at a Fayetteville gas station Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Family Fare BP on Gillespie Street.
Surveillance video shows the victim, Apondrea Marshall, standing in line to pay for gas.
Moments after he walks out, shots are fired and he was shot and killed near the gas pump.
“Just when he stepped out and got to pump seven and started pumping the gas, they started shooting from the road,” said store owner David Wogbedi. “They just started shooting everywhere.”
Surveillance video from inside shows customers ducking for cover as bullets come flying in the store, shattering windows.
“When I got here the police were all over the place,” Wogbedi said.“Four bullet holes on pumps seven and eight and two on pump six and then there are several of them on my wall here.”
Despite the number of bullet holes and several vehicles getting hit, police say no one else was injured.
They are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.
- Gov. Cooper announces grant program to assist businesses, nonprofits impacted by COVID-19
- Police: 9-year-old NC boy in critical condition after shooting
- NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
- Students concerned following reports of large gatherings off UNC’s campus
- 59 Confederate symbols have been removed, relocated or renamed since George Floyd’s death, report says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now