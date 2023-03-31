RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Air Force master sergeant from Spring Lake has pleaded guilty to stealing gun silencers that were supposed to be used by the military, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that Troy Lynn Misiak, 47, pleaded guilty to felony theft of government property and unlawful possession of an unregistered weapon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers II.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $260,000.

Prosecutors say he used his position to steal the silencers that must be registered under the National Firearms Act and were the property of the Air Force.

Prosecutors also say that after he left the Air Force and became a U.S. Army civil service employee, he continued to steal weapons intended for military use from firearms dealers and manufacturers.

Among the items seized from his home: Two Surefire silencers, a Daniel Defense internally suppressed rifle barrel, eight Geisselle Automatics rifle upper assemblies, two suspected rocket launcher tubes and about 6,000 rounds of sealed ammunition along with a 31-page classified document from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command that he was not authorized to have.