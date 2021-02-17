Ex-Cumberland County substitute teacher sentenced to 13+ years on federal child sex crime charges

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Spring Lake man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison on sex crime charges, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Donald Gregory Hoggard, 40, was sentenced to 160 months in prison on charges of distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, the Department of Homeland Security received a tip regarding suspected child pornography that had been uploaded to the social media app Kik from Hoggard’s address.

Investigators searched the residence on Oct. 8, 2019. Hoggard was at the residence at the time and admitted to posting and trading child pornography images on Kik and admitted to having a Dropbox account that had child sexual exploitation images and videos, court documents state.

After a forensic analysis was performed on Hoggard’s digital devices and Dropbox account, investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography, some of which had sexual abuse of infants or toddlers.

At the time of the search warrant in 2019, Hoggard was attending Fayetteville State University and was majoring in education, court documents state.

Hoggard was a substitute teacher in Cumberland County from 2016 to 2018.

“Every image, every depiction of child exploitation victimizes a vulnerable child. These are among the most despicable and base crimes we are tasked with prosecuting. But we take on these matters to protect these vulnerable victims and to bring these predators to justice,” said Higdon. “We are grateful for the sentence imposed by the Court today. And I would like to commend the dedicated law enforcement officers at the federal, state, and local level who have partnered to achieve today’s results. We are all safer because of their commitment to this work.”