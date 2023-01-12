FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested and charged a former teacher assistant with assaulting a disabled student.

Brittany Nicole McKoy was employed with Cumberland County Schools when the assault occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

She was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and processed where she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Her court date is set for 9:00 a.m., February 2nd, 2023, in courtroom 2B at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

CBS 17 reached out to the school system for further information about McKoy’s employment and is waiting to hear back.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.