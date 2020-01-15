Ex-Fayetteville officer charged in connection with sending rape victim inappropriate messages, DA says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville police officer was previously fired after a rape victim said he sent her inappropriate messages has now been arrested in connection with those messages, the district attorney’s office confirmed.

Paul Matrafailo was fired on May 7, 2019 after nearly 10 years on the force.

The sexual assault victim, Erin Scanlon, said Matrafailo was the lead detective in her rape case from 2016.

On Wednesday, CBS 17 confirmed Matrafailo had been arrested in connection with those messages.

He was charged with misuse of a state computer, the district attorney’s office said. A clerical error did not deactivate Matrafailo’s access to the department’s information following his termination.

The district attorney’s office said he logged in on May 20, 2019 to obtain contact information on victims from cases he investigated.

Months after that case ended, Scanlon said she started getting inappropriate messages from Matrafailo on Instagram.

“It was really frustrating to again be sexualized by a police officer who was supposed to be on my side,” Scanlon said.

She sent CBS 17 screenshots of the messages showing Matrafailo asking Scanlon how she was doing, and specifically asked about an Amazon wish list Scanlon posted, which included a link to lingerie.

“How did you ever think that was appropriate to say to anyone ever, let alone someone you met because you’re investigating their rape,” Scanlon told CBS 17 in September.

