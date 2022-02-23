NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Fort Bragg soldier involved in a sham marriage with a foreign national from Ghana will spend 18 months in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Samuel Manu Agyapong, 34, also must pay more than $110,000 in restitution to the U.S. Army and received three years of supervised release following his October 2021 conviction on five counts.

He was one of 11 people charged in the scheme in 2020.

Agyapong, a naturalized citizen and sergeant at Fort Bragg, was convicted of theft of government property, tampering with a witness, visa fraud, conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, and aiding and abetting naturalization fraud.

Prosecutors said Agyapong married Barbara Oppong, a citizen of Ghana who was unlawfully in the United States, in New York in January 2015 in order to obtain basic allowance and housing to live off post, as well as a green card for Oppong.

They then submitted fraudulent applications to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to make Oppong a lawful permanent U.S. resident, prosecutors said, with Agyapong taking in more than $110,000 after filing for the Army’s housing allowance.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan, according to the announcement made by U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.