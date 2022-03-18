FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Cumberland County high school teacher was arrested on Friday on more than 50 charges of child sex crimes, the sheriff’s office announced.

Investigators determined that 31-year-old William Landon Smith, a former teacher at Cape Fear Valley High School, was communicating with his victims through social media apps like Snapchat, a news release said.

Smith faces the following charges:

27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

28 counts of indecent liberties with a student

1 count of secretly installing a photographic imaging device to arouse or gratify sexual desire

Smith was jailed on a $425,000 bond.

Deputies said they believe there are additional victims. Anyone who has information related to the case should contact Detective S. Odenwelder at 910-677-5477 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

The sheriff’s office encourages parents and guardians to monitor their children’s social media activity.

“It is essential to know who is communicating with your children. Predators are not everywhere, but they may be anywhere,” Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said.