Excitement builds as baseball returning to Fayetteville soon; Woodpeckers opener sold out

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The CDC updated mask guidelines Tuesday, saying it is safe to remove a mask for small outdoor gatherings if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This does not apply to places where there will be crowds, including outdoor sporting events.

Minor league baseball will be back in Fayetteville May 11.

About 2,000 fans are expected to attend the sold-out opening night.

“We are very excited,” said Pete Subsara, director of marketing for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. “It has been a long and arduous 18 months since last time we had a first pitch.”

Fans will be required to wear masks, and they’re starting the season with only 30 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

“We are doing everything we can to make our environment as safe and comfortable for everybody,” Subsara said. “Masks are required in the ballpark unless you’re eating or drinking at your ticketed seat.”

Nearly 200 part time employees will be getting back to work at Segra Stadium.

“A lot of excitement around town, the downtown community is stoked,” Subsara said. “The businesses are very excited for baseball to be back.”

Woodpeckers’ fan Wanda Newkirk plans to get her tickets soon.

“It will give me somewhere to get out and go after being cramped in the house for almost a year, so I’m looking real forward to it,” Newkirk said. “The weather is nice, and I love downtown.”

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will play at home May 11 to May 16.