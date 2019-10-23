Exit on I-95 in Cumberland County reopens after closing 1 year ago

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) – An exit closed for a year in Cumberland County is back open to traffic.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reopened exit 56 along Interstate 95 Business/U.S. Route 301 Monday. It was closed in both directions since October 2018.

Bridges over Dunn Road were replaced with new ones. The NCDOT said the old bridge reached its age limit.

The new bridges are taller, have wider shoulders, and meet current standards.

