Extra boat rescue crews working in Fayetteville as Isaias takes aim

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County is under a state of emergency Monday night as officials wait to see what impact Isaias will bring.

First responders are preparing to keep residents safe.

The Fayetteville Fire Department will have three extra boat crews working throughout the city overnight Monday.

The group is trained for water rescues, but is also available to help with storm damage.

“Clearing debris from roadways and taking people out of homes if they have to,” said Fayetteville Fire Capt. Michael Bartch.

Because the storm is hitting Fayetteville overnight, Bartch is hopeful it will make their jobs easier.

“We don’t have to concentrate on all the traffic, we can concentrate more on what the storm damage is,” Bartch said.

Cumberland County Emergency Services Director Gene Booth is urging people to have their emergency supply kits ready to go, and to shelter in place.

“For this storm, and with COVID, please make a plan now,” Booth said.

The Cumberland County Emergency Operations Center will be open throughout the night.

“So we can coordinate, collaborate, and be sure that we’re providing the right resources in the right place at the right time,” Booth said.

Emergency crews are expecting the storm to bring more damage from wind, rather than water, but they’re ready either way.

“You can’t predict what Mother Nature is doing,” Bartch said. “So we’re planning for both sides of it so we’ll be prepared for whatever comes our way.”

The Salvation Army shelter on Alexander Street is open, but with limited capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions.

More headlines from CBS17.com: