Eyewear company to provide colorblind veterans in Fayetteville with special glasses

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A California eyewear company partnered with the Fayetteville Lions Club 31N to help colorblind veterans see in full color the American flag they protect.

On Thursday for Veteran’s Day, EnChroma said it will give colorblind veterans and active-duty military personnel glasses that help correct colorblindness. The company said it also donated a set of the glasses to the JFK Special Warfare museum so that colorblind visitors can experience the exhibits in full color.

“Veterans and military service members who are color blind cannot see the red stripes in the very flag they protect,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “We are proud to donate our glasses to the JFK Special Warfare Museum and show our appreciation to veterans.”

According to EnChroma, about 1-of-12 men and 1-in-200 women are colorblind. The company estimated that about 1 million of the nearly 19 million veterans in America are colorblind.

Colorblind people only see about 10 percent of the hues and shades that others see.

Anyone who wants more information on the promotion should contact Mayra McCloud with the Fayetteville Community Lions Club at 931-252-8147.