FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s only been a couple of weeks since the vast U.S. Army post in central North Carolina officially took on its new name.

A pair of Republican candidates for president now say they want to go back to the old one.

But could either Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former Vice President Mike Pence actually do anything to make Fort Liberty Fort Bragg again?

THE CLAIMS: DeSantis said during the state’s GOP convention in Greensboro that “I also look forward to as president restoring the name of Fort Bragg to our great military base in Fayetteville.”

Then, a day later, Pence vowed to “end the political correctness in the hallways of the Pentagon, and North Carolina will once again be home to Fort Bragg.”

THE FACTS: It’s not quite that simple, says William Sturkey, an associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina.

“There’s no reason to think that any president could step in and just, Day 1, automatically go back through the process of renaming the fort Fort Bragg,” he said.

Keep in mind, we’re talking about 2025 at the earliest — because that’s when whoever is elected president during the 2024 election will take office.

And it wouldn’t exactly be a snap-of-the-fingers move, either. It took more than two years to get it changed to Fort Liberty.

Sturkey says such a reversal probably would require the passage of a new law to tie military funding to any re-renaming.

“I can’t imagine that a presidential candidate thinks it’s a realistic option unless they just haven’t looked into it at all,” he said.

The fort originally was named for Braxton Bragg, a former artillery commander in the Army who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.

A provision to change it and nine other Department of Defense installations bearing the names of Confederate leaders was included in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021.

President Donald Trump vetoed it in December 2020, in part because of the renaming provision, but the House overrode the veto later that month and the Republican-controlled Senate did the same thing on Jan. 1, 2021 — the only veto override during Trump’s presidency.

Included in that bill was the order to create a commission to lead the renaming process.

It released a list in March 2022 of 87 potential new names for Fort Bragg and nine other posts. Two months later, it recommended the switch to Fort Liberty, and the Pentagon accepted the change that October.

The renaming became official June 2.

The Department of Defense says it spent more than $6 million to change the name.

So, would it mean another $6 million to switch it back — for a total of $12 million just to get back to where we started?

“This would go against the wishes of most elected legislators in the country,” he added. “It would also go against the wishes of a military that just spent millions and millions of dollars to rename the (post) in the first place.”

The idea was met with applause when both candidates brought it up. It leads to another question: Is it a serious suggestion, or just a line to rile up the crowd?

Sturkey called the idea “red meat” for supporters of Confederate monuments and “obviously, a very loud signal.”

“I think it can be both, really,” Sturkey said. “But it takes a serious candidate to make that serious suggestion. So that candidate would then have to really understand what it took to get to this point, what it cost to get to this point and the failures of the previous president (Trump) in trying to block the renaming in the first place.

“It’s a whole heck of a lot more difficult than just saying you’re going to do it,” he said.