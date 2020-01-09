Families adjusting as thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers deployed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Many service members from Fort Bragg have been deployed overseas recently. That means a lot of parents have had to send off their children.

Ronald Moeller said he spoke to his son on the phone before he deployed. The last thing he said was “I love you.”

His son is an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper. He is part of the first group of infantrymen to arrive in Kuwait last week.

“Being an airborne leader, as he is, it’s an exhausting calling, but he rises to the occasion each and every time,” Moeller said.

The military took a video of Moeller’s son and his unit arriving in Kuwait on Jan. 2. He watched it from home in South Dakota.

“It’s what he signed up for. He’s well trained. He’s well-led. He’s got 40 great soldiers that he’s in charge of,” Moeller said.

Soldiers on the Immediate Response Force are trained to drop everything and deploy anywhere in the world within a matter of hours.

“You’re not sure where you’re going, what you’re going to do when you get there, and when you’re coming back,” Moeller said.

He is a retired CIA paramilitary operations officer. He served 12 tours in Afghanistan and three in Iraq. He knows the challenges of leaving unexpectedly as he now watches his son do the same thing.

“There’s apprehension. There’s anxiousness. There’s pride, confidence, love — it’s a mixture of emotions,” Moeller said. “It’s the great unknown, but in the end I can’t change it and it’s what he signed up for. He’s very proud of what he’s doing, so I share all those feelings.”

As someone with lots of experience in the Middle East, Moeller said he thinks the right decisions are being made and he supports these deployments.

“Trust in their leadership. Trust in their training. Remember that we’ve sent America’s best over there,” Moeller said. “They represent each and every one of us.”

About 3,500 soldiers from Fort Bragg were sent on rapid deployments. Officials are hosting a town hall Wednesday night for the families of those soldiers.

