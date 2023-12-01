FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Veterans Home is shutting down within 60 days in Fayetteville.

“I was in complete shock,” Louise Sweeney said.

The Fayetteville woman found out about the closure a couple of days before Thanksgiving. Her dad who served in Vietnam is a resident at the home.

Pruitt Health operates the state-owned facility. The company told families they will provide them with other options of veteran homes across the state. The closest is nearly two hours away.

“I don’t understand how they can find placement for our vets in just in sixty days. Because other nursing homes have waiting lists,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said families were informed the home is closing due to mold and repairs are needed after damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“Somebody knew something a long time ago and there should have been provisions made earlier,” Sweeney said.

North Carolina Department of Military & Veteran Affairs sent CBS 17 this statement late Friday afternoon after multiple requests for a statement,

“As you are aware, our Communications Director is out of the country. Thank you for understanding. The NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has identified significant repair needs and structural deficiencies at the Veterans Home located on the federal VA hospital campus in Fayetteville. In response, Veteran residents will be moved to other facilities throughout the State in the coming weeks. However, none of the 85 residents in this state-run facility will experience any disruption in their quality of life. Secretary Gaskin has met with the veteran residents to share how the process will work. Currently, the Fayetteville home remains open and continues to provide the necessary collaborative treatment, from the Fayetteville Veterans Hospital and the community for each resident. Each resident’s transition packet contains continuity of care, their choice of location, and transportation arrangements. Additionally, DMVA has identified a potential new location in the Fayetteville area to rebuild the North Carolina State Veterans Home. The Department will provide public updates as decisions are made and announced on the next steps.”

Sweeney said she wants her dad to go to another veteran’s home. However, the distance could be two to almost five hours away. It will be nearly impossible to see him multiple times a week. That’s going to be a hardship for Sweeney and her dad.

“He’s entitled to care at the veterans home. He chose to go there when he had to go into a nursing home, and I want him to stay in the veteran’s home. Like I said the closest one is an hour and a half away and I don’t know if there is availability. I don’t want him to just be placed anywhere. He has received good care at the veterans home.”

Some families are calling on state government officials to investigate this situation and hold people accountable for this sudden closure announcement.

“Somebody in the government to say hey this is a top priority we need to come in here we need to find these veterans some place here in Fayetteville or even Fort Liberty. Use one of those buildings they have at Fort Liberty. You know, like a barracks or something. Put them somewhere now. So, they are together. So, that family member won’t have to worry about this right now at the holidays,” Sweeney said.