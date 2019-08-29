Family and friends come together in remembrance​ of Fayetteville mom of 7

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday, family, and friends gathered in Fayetteville to remember a young mother of seven who was shot and killed just days ago.

The person who shot Chakita Jones has not been arrested.

Police told CBS 17 detectives are working to figure out who did this, and why. Meanwhile, family and friends came together to celebrate what would be Jones’ 26th birthday with candles, song and a balloon release.

“She was a joy,” Jones’ aunt, Jackqueline McDonald said. “She got through, graduated high school having her babies and working all the time. She was the best. She made sure that her babies had everything that they needed.”

For Rakeem Jones, he never missed any of his sister’s birthdays.

“That’s my baby sister,” he said. “I always made sure I see her for her birthday. Even if we didn’t sit together a whole day, we’ve seen each other at least once.”

Jones died Saturday, after being shot at her cousin’s home on Danish Drive Friday night.

Chakita’s brother said she was inside with her seven children, including a two-month-old, enjoying family time together when shots were fired from the street.

Family members are asking for prayers as they help care for Jones’ children, who range in age from two months to 12 years old.

Her family said the hardest part is her not being there.

“The 12-year-old understands, but the other ones, they just don’t understand,” McDonald said. “They miss their mom.”

Family members are thankful for support from the community since Jones’ death.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

They believe it’s important to fight for justice, and make sure her children are cared for.

“That’s what it’s really about at this point, making sure these kids get what they need to get, and making sure they can continue on with their life in a normal fashion,” Rakeem Jones said.



All while celebrating her nearly 26 years of life.

“These are people that loved her, just as much as we did,” Jones’ sister, Brittany Fuller-Plumber said. “I’m happy they’re here, and that they’re supporting our sister. Justice will be served.”

Jones’ funeral is set for this Saturday.

If you’d like to donate school supplies or clothing for the children, they ask that you email Brittanyfuller59@gmail.com or call (910) 709-0826.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1529. To make an anonymous tip, call (910) 483-TIPS.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now