Family, friends mourn 15-year-old killed in shooting outside shopping center in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 15-year-old found shot to death in a Fayetteville shopping center parking lot on Monday night was a sophomore at Westover High School.

Angela Canada identified the victim as her son, XaeVion “Xae” Thorton. Thorton was at the Glenreilly Village Shopping Center on South Reily Road around 8 p.m. when someone shot him in the chest.

Fayetteville police said responding officers attempted life-saving measures but it wasn’t enough and that Thornton died at the scene. Police that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

“It’s sad, it’s real sad,” said Deon Cook, who lives nearby. “I’ve lived in this neighborhood behind here I own a home and to hear something like that, it kind of hits you real hard because nothing like that really happens around here.”

Canada said her son was at the shopping center with friends and that he told his older brother “I love you” before he left the house.

She described him as a “jokester” who loved making people laugh.

In Tuesday’s news release, police said that there was an additional victim in the shooting. According to officials, homicide detectives were made aware that another person had been taken to Cape Fear Valley hospital with gunshot wounds. Police spoke with the victim and determined that they were shot at the same location as the teen.

The second victim received non-life-threatening injuries and is being interviewed by homicide detectives, police said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the teen’s family pay for his funeral expenses.

Anyone with information should contact Det. J. Arnold at 910-824-9539 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.