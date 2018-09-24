Family, friends saddened after Fayetteville couple dies in Florence-related fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trish and Carl Flanagan in a photo contributed by family to CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A Fayetteville husband and wife are among 35 people now confirmed dead in connection with Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, officials say.

Carl and Trish Flanagan died when their house caught fire during the storm as it hit the area on Friday, Sept. 14.

The storm knocked out power to their house on Rolling Hill Road.

The couple told their long time neighbors not to worry, that they'd been using candles and lanterns.

The fire department has not released and official cause, but less than an hour later, their house caught fire with the couple inside.

Officials later said the fire was linked to Florence, but have not released details about how it started.

The couple's son Chip Flanagan tells us his parents never wanted to leave the home in Fayetteville after his dad retired from the military in the 1980s.

Neighbors and close friends say the couple, both 86, spent their later years helping others.

"They were very sweet, they were very involved in the neighborhood, they cared about what was going on," said Mary Kennedy, a neighbor of 38 years.

"Carl P. and Trish Flanagan were friends of ours for over 30 years primarily through the Kiwanis Club, then my daughter got sick with a brain tumor ... and we did a golf tournament to raise money," said close friend Johnny Dawkins. "Carl P. was the first one to raise his hand and said I wanna take care of a bunch of things."

The couple was married more than 60 years and never parted, friends and relatives say.