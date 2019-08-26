Family hopes for justice after Fayetteville mom of 7 killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a Fayetteville mother of seven who was shot to death is hoping for justice.

“They want their mom,” said Brittany Fuller-Plumber, the victim’s sister.

“They don’t know what’s really going on so they just want their mom back.”

The family is a planning a vigil for Chakita Jones Wednesday at Westover Park. It would have been her 26th birthday.

Fayetteville police say she died at the hospital Saturday after being shot at a home on Danish Drive Friday night. So far no arrests have been made.

The family says all seven children, including a two-month-old, were in the house when the shots were fired from the street.

“We are devastated,” Fuller-Plumber said. “Why is the question really, like why is this happening, why is it always gun violence, why does this have to happen?”

Fuller-Plumber says her sister was a “strong, great mother.”

Chakita’s brother Rakeem Jones says she was at her cousin’s house with her children, enjoying family time together when shots were fired into the home.

“It’s a miracle none of the kids got hit,” Jones said. “There are other people that could have gotten hit besides my sister, she’s just the one that actually took a bullet.”

“She definitely wasn’t the target,” Fuller-Plumber said. “She was innocent, it has nothing to do with her.”

The family is asking for prayers as they help care for the children ranging in ages from 2 months to 12 years old.

“She was a mother before anything,” Fuller-Plumber said. “She loved taking care of her kids, she loved being the best mother she could be to them.”

The family says a cousin who was with Chakita the night of the shooting, also lost a three-year-old son to gun violence in Fayetteville in 2014.

Fayetteville police are actively investigating this case. Contact them if you have any information.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

If you’d like to donate school supplies or clothing for the children, they ask that you email Brittanyfuller59@gmail.com or call (910) 709-0826.

