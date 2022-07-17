FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville family is mourning the loss of a young mother who died in a two-car crash over the weekend.

The wreck happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads, Fayetteville police said.

Amanda Marie Qualls, 25, was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger that collided with a 2016 GMC truck driven by a 24-year-old man, according to police.

Qualls died at the scene. The wreck is still under investigation and police have not said how the crash happened.

Qualls was a single mother and leaves behind a 5-year-old son, her brother Dennis Qualls told CBS 17.

She was a graduate of Terry Sanford High School.

Her brother wrote, in part, “I wish I could see your face, your smile, hear your laugh, dance and joke with you again. I hope you know I love you and will never let the world forget the beautiful soul you were.”

Amanda Marie Qualls and her son.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Photo from Fayetteville police

Qualls worked as the “right-hand woman” at Caffe OPA, the restaurant said on Facebook.

“She loved cooking and experimenting with new coffee recipes for her adored customers. We will miss her beautiful smile and her kind heart,” the Fayetteville restaurant posted on Facebook.

Her family has started a GoFundMe page that will pay for funeral expenses and help with her son’s future.

Dennis Qualls said her funeral is planned for Friday at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Fayetteville. He said a wake will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral service at noon.