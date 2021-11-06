Family of 4 displaced following Fayetteville house fire, 1 firefighter injured, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A family of four was displaced from their Fayetteville home after a fire broke out Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 8:53 a.m. at a home in the 6800 block of Brasswood Drive located in the Cliffdale West neighborhood across from Millstream Drive, fire officials confirmed.

Units with the Fayetteville Fire Department said they found light smoke showing from the home when they arrived and the initial investigation made the unit upgrade it to a working fire. Then, additional units were dispatched, a news release said.

Officials said no one in the home was injured, however, one firefighter was injured and he is being evaluated at Cape Fear Hoke. The Fayetteville Fire Department Public Information Officer said the firefighter suffered a knee injury at the scene that was not in relation to the flames.

Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was released.