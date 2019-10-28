Family of slain Fayetteville mom brought to tears as suspect appears in court

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in the Fayetteville motel murder from last week appeared in court today, bringing the victim’s family to tears.

“Seeing him just really made it a reality,” said Deshana Davis, the victim’s aunt.

We’ve learned the suspect, Phillip Little, has served time for kidnapping and assault before.

Now he’s in jail facing first-degree murder charges for stabbing 26-year-old Meoshia Corbett to death.

Davis says no amount of punishment would serve justice.

“For what he did and what he took from our family, she wasn’t a person that would hurt anybody.”

Fayetteville police say Corbett’s body was found Wednesday in a room at the Travel Inn.

Her family says she has a 9-year-old daughter.

“She was a good person,” said Chaquita Hamm, the victim’s sister. “My sister was an easy-going person, good personality, she wasn’t going to hurt nobody.”

The family doesn’t know how the two knew each other, or why this happened.

“We don’t have any answers at this time, just that he wrote a note left a note,” Davis said.

Little left a note about the murder, then drove off in a stolen vehicle.

He was arrested in Asheboro on Friday.

The young mother had multiple stab wounds, said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West.

West said Little was on parole, and had served time for previous violent crimes including kidnapping and assault.

It is very disturbing that someone who has served a sentence gets out and the allegation is he’s done something terrible like this again, it’s just frustrating,” West said.

Little is in jail without bond. He requested a court-appointed attorney, telling the judge he has no job and no money.

“It hits different when it’s your family versus you see stuff on the news every day about people and you just like dang, but it hits so hard when it’s so close to home,” Hamm said.

Donations for the family are being accepted here.

