Family of slain Ft. Bragg soldier continues push for justice 3 years after his death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a Fort Bragg soldier is still searching for his killer – three years after his death.

Army Spc. Jose Melendez was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Raven Road in Raleigh November 29, 2017.

After a night of being the designated driver for his friends, his family says he dropped them off, and was walking back to his car when he was shot in the parking lot.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Jose’s mom Mara Ramos.

A 911 caller reported seeing someone run into the woods.

Jose’s family is pleading for more people to come forward and help catch his killer.

“Someone in that area knows something,” said Jose’s sister Mara Baker.

“You have to do the right thing,” Ramos said.

Three years later, still no arrests and no answers.

“It is very hard to bury your child,” Ramos said.

Jose’s family and friends celebrated his 34th birthday around his gravesite Wednesday.

He served tours in Kuwait and Iraq.

“My brother deployed two years prior to his death, to come back to the U.S., and then less than two years later shot walking to his car to come back to work,” Baker said.

“I know my son is OK,” Ramos said. “He is with our Lord.”

The family wants the military to help Raleigh police solve this case, but since it didn’t happen on post, they say the military hasn’t stepped in.

“If the person that killed him had a reason, what was it and if it was random, then come forward and serve your time because we’re done waiting for answers,” Baker said. “We just want closure, we just want to know who did it.”

There is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

We’ve asked Raleigh police for any updates on this investigation. We’ll let you know if we get any new information.