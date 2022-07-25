FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Family members said a Fort Bragg paratrooper was beaten by multiple people before he was shot and killed in Moore County over the weekend.

Deputies said someone shot and killed Keith Wright Jr., 29, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Four others were injured during the shooting at a large gathering on Primrose Path in the Addor Community, just south of Pinebluff.

“I’m the oldest and I protect my siblings. So, this is so tough for me that I was not there for my brother. Because I feel I could have gotten him out of there,” said Latishanae Smith, Wright’s sister.

Wright’s mother was also injured — she was shot in her stomach.

“I don’t understand it. I’m madder than anything,” said Keyon Smith, Wright’s brother.

Wright served the country in the United States Army for 10 years as a staff sergeant. He was also a husband to Kylie Wright and a father to four young children.

“He’s a family man. He loves being with his kids,” his brother Keyon said.

Wright was supposed to move to Colorado with his brother next month. He would have also turned 30 on August 17.

Moore County Sheriff’s investigators said they are still trying to piece together the motive behind the shooting. They are interviewing multiple people at this time.

“It’s not your place to take somebody’s life. You didn’t bring them here and you shouldn’t be able to take them out,” said Crystal Andrade, Wright’s sister.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shooting should call Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or the anonymous tip line at 910-947-4444.