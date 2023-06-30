FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The grandparents of 22-year-old Jada Johnson want the North Carolina General Assembly to investigate their granddaughter’s death.

They’re even asking lawmakers to investigate the decision by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office to not charge Fayetteville police officers Zacharius Borom and Timothy Rugg, in her death.

“People that supposed to be looking out for everybody else happens to be letting those police officers have their justifications. We can all contemplate what that is, why that is so. I believe it has to do with racism. I believe it has to do with political,” Richard Iwanski, Johnson’s grandfather said.

Johnson was shot and killed by those officers July 1, 2022, in her grandfather’s living room. The family made multiple calls to 911 because Johnson was having a mental health crisis.

“We called police because she thought she was under threat by her boyfriend. The police came and within an hour they had shot and killed her in my living room,” Iwanski said.

At some point before Johnson was fatally shot, she pulled a gun and threatened to kill herself with it. Her grandfather said the officers were never threatened verbally.

Iwanski said one officer tackled Johnson to the ground and another shot her multiple times in front of him, her grandmother, and her two-year-old daughter.

The autopsy results showed she was shot 17 times by the officers. Iwanski said there was an opportunity for officers to stop the situation without deadly force.

“When she put the gun down, they should have tased her, bean-bagged her, took her down then. Why didn’t they do it then?” Iwanski said back in July of 2022.

Johnson’s grandparents are now turning their pain into passion. They have several requests for state lawmakers. They’ve requested the following.

I. Conduct a legislative inquiry into the circumstances and facts of Jada E. Johnson’s death, and the actions and decisions of the Attorney General’s Office, the Cumberland County District Attorney, and the Fayetteville Police Department with a focus on accountability, transparency, and reform.

II. Conduct a legislative inquiry into the current program design of deadly OIUFI cases at the North Carolina Department of Justice which has resulted in a clear and unbreachable officer-favored bias.

III. Pass legislation to create an independent Special Prosecutor’s Office for cases involving deadly officer involved shootings, to ensure impartiality and transparency in the investigation and prosecution of such cases and to protect them from retaliation.

IV. Pass legislation to reform the police use of force policies and practices with a focus on mental health response, to establish an independent review board for police misconduct cases, to establish a statewide use of force model and required reporting of misconduct related to use of force, and to provide mental health certification and training and other resources for officers, and to establish an inviolate timeline to complete a deadly officer involved shooting determination as essential and required for the establishment of public trust, and protect Sentinel Review personnel from prosecution.

V. Pass a resolution condemning the death of Jada E. Johnson, expressing sympathy and support to her family.

“I emailed the Honored Speaker Tim Moore, the Honorable Val Applewhite, and the Honorable Representative Charles Smith to ask their assistance to bring our request for redress and prayerful relieve to the general assembly,” Iwanski also said.

In an e-mail, North Carolina House Rep. Charles Smith said decisions by the North Carolina Department of Justice can’t be changed by lawmakers. However, an oversight committee can inquire about the case. It likely won’t be until next session before this is discussed. He said he’s willing to work with lawmakers to address the concerns of the Johnson family.

Smith is pushing to get $1 million passed through the state budget for Fayetteville Police Department to start a mental health response unit.