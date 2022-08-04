RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is more than a quarter of a million dollars richer after hitting a Fast Play jackpot.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday said Pernell Shoulars Jr. won $272,829 in a drawing last week.

Shoulars thought the $10 Triple Win ticket he bought at a Short Trip convenience store was a loser when someone won the jackpot right after his purchase.

Then the store clerk told Shoulars that he, in fact, was the winner.

“I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. “Then he told me, ‘You did it, you hit it.’”

Shoulars picked up his winnings Tuesday and after taxes were withheld took home $193,739. He says he will invest in his business, take a vacation with his wife and take care of a few things around the house.

“We’re going to enjoy it,” he said, “but we’re going to be smart with it, too.”