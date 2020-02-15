Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday evening.

Police say they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 7:07 p.m. The crash happened along Raeford Road near Skibo Road.

Upon the arrival of officers and medical personnel, the pedestrian was pronounced dead, police say. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The identities of those involved are being withheld until family members are notified.

Police say all outbound lanes of Raeford Road are closed between Skibo Road and Revere Street in reference to the traffic fatality.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

