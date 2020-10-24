Deadly crash under investigation in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the area of Hay Street and Robeson Street just before 10 a.m.

Authorities say a two vehicle crash caused one vehicle to roll over. Two of the four occupants in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries. Police have not released his identity.

The intersection was closed for approximately an hour.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).