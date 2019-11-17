Deadly crash under investigation in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning at the intersection of Owen Drive and Camden Road.

The crash happened before 8 a.m.

Police say one vehicle was traveling southwest on Camden Road and another vehicle was traveling east on Owen Drive. Both vehicles collided at the intersection.

One driver was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical center where he died from his injuries. The other driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of either driver.