Father of 2-year-old shot in Fayetteville was shot to death in May 2019, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The father of a 2-year-old who was shot earlier this week inside a Fayetteville home was killed in May 2019, police said.

Alonzo Hurtado (Courtesy Fayetteville police)

Alonzo Hurtado was found dead on May 7, 2019, inside a vehicle parked at Abbots Landing Apartments, police said.

Hurtado had been shot multiple times.

Fayetteville police are still investigating Hurtado’s death and are now looking into the shooting of his 2-year-old son on Wednesday.

The boy was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill following the shooting on Mosswood Lane just after 10 a.m.

The boy remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville police Lt. Gary Womble said at least three other people, two adults and possibly a teenager, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“I don’t have any information as to how the child was shot at this point,” said Womble. “The detectives are working that angle to find out because we want to know certainly what happened to the child so that’s what they’re learning right now.”

Fayetteville police have not provided new information on the shooting since Wednesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: